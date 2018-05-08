 

3 more men in court for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence

2018-05-08 20:57

Mxolisi Mngadi

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three more men appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with violence that broke out during a Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invasion in April.

The three appeared on charges of public violence, which related to clashes at the Nedbank Cup semi-final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars on April 21.

Cebolendoda Hadebe, 21, Douglas Mhlaliseni Mkhize ,42, and Lungisani Gabriel Jaca, 33, were each released on R1 000 bail.

They handed themselves over on Monday after police released images of several suspects in the chaos.

ALSO READ: Operational plan for ill-fated match between Chiefs and Stars match only signed next day, police admit

Brigadier Jay Naicker previously said police recovered headphones and a cordless microphone from Hadebe – a high school pupil from Newlands West.

Their case was postponed to May 25 when they will appear alongside four other men, who previously appeared in court in connection with the same incident, Naicker said in a statement.

Siphosenkosi Knowledge Memela, 35, a Savanna Park resident and truck driver, appeared in court together with John Sibongiseni Khumalo, 29, the rank manager of Klaarwater Taxi Association, and Khwezilomso Madiba, 35, a Bizana taxi driver, appeared in the same court on May 2.

Madiba is accused of assaulting a security guard during the incident, while Memela is accused of damaging one of the television cameras.

Khumalo has been charged with public violence, malicious damage to property and pitch invasion.

Another accused, Phelelani Jojisa, 34, was released from custody on April 25 after he made an appearance in the same court.

He has been charged with pitch invasion and malicious damage to property.

"We are encouraging the outstanding suspects to contact our investigating officers immediately before our police officers pounce on them. We are once again appealing to injured victims to also come forward as we still require their statements," Naicker added.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'You are going to k*k' - farm worker claims farmer threatened him if he spilled the beans about murder

2018-05-08 20:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:52 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:12 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 8 48 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 