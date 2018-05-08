3 more men in court for Moses Mabhida Stadium violence

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

Three more men appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with violence that broke out during a Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch invasion in April.

The three appeared on charges of public violence, which related to clashes at the Nedbank Cup semi-final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars on April 21.

Cebolendoda Hadebe, 21, Douglas Mhlaliseni Mkhize ,42, and Lungisani Gabriel Jaca, 33, were each released on R1 000 bail.

They handed themselves over on Monday after police released images of several suspects in the chaos.

ALSO READ: Operational plan for ill-fated match between Chiefs and Stars match only signed next day, police admit

Brigadier Jay Naicker previously said police recovered headphones and a cordless microphone from Hadebe – a high school pupil from Newlands West.

Their case was postponed to May 25 when they will appear alongside four other men, who previously appeared in court in connection with the same incident, Naicker said in a statement.

Siphosenkosi Knowledge Memela, 35, a Savanna Park resident and truck driver, appeared in court together with John Sibongiseni Khumalo, 29, the rank manager of Klaarwater Taxi Association, and Khwezilomso Madiba, 35, a Bizana taxi driver, appeared in the same court on May 2.

Madiba is accused of assaulting a security guard during the incident, while Memela is accused of damaging one of the television cameras.

Khumalo has been charged with public violence, malicious damage to property and pitch invasion.

Another accused, Phelelani Jojisa, 34, was released from custody on April 25 after he made an appearance in the same court.

He has been charged with pitch invasion and malicious damage to property.

"We are encouraging the outstanding suspects to contact our investigating officers immediately before our police officers pounce on them. We are once again appealing to injured victims to also come forward as we still require their statements," Naicker added.

