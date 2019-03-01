 

3 more teens arrested for murder of Thoriso Themane

2019-03-01 12:17

Riaan Grobler & Russel Molefe

Thoriso Themane (File/Twitter)

Three more teenagers have been arrested for the murder of Thoriso Themane.

News24 earlier reported that six teenagers – one of them the son a retired police officer – had been arrested for brutal murder of Thoriso, whose bloody body was discovered in a street in Flora Park, Polokwane over the weekend.

Five of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday afternoon. They are in Grades 9 and 10 and are each facing a murder charge.

A sixth teenager was arrested on Thursday. 

The latest reported arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to nine. 

According to police, the alleged mob attack took place on Saturday evening and the 27-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. A video of Thoriso being carried by a group of people had been circulating on social media, with Twitter users claiming the suspects involved in the attack were pupils from Capricorn High School.

On Friday, several hundred people, most wearing black, marched to the local police station under the banner of #justiceforthoriso, demanding the arrest of more people believed to be also involved in the murder.

Another march is scheduled for later on Friday to offer condolences to Themane's family. The march will be followed by a memorial service.

The marches come as several whistleblowers report receiving death threats from anonymous people.

Speaking about the anger of the marchers, one of the whistleblowers, Terry Mothapo, said: “After the murder, I posted this matter on Facebook. We are now receiving calls from anonymous people threatening to kill us.”

Accepting the memorandum, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba said three more school children were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the murder.

"As per the available information from our communities, we arrested three more suspects. We, as police officers alone, won’t be able to deal with a scourge of crime without the assistance of communities," Ledwaba said.

The brutal murder surfaced when a video went viral on social media showing a group of pupils beating and kicking Themane.

The arrested suspects will appear in court again on 4 March 2019.

