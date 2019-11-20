 

3 murder suspects arrested in Hanover Park

2019-11-20 20:59

Canny Maphanga

Western Cape police nabbed three murder suspects during the early hours of Wednesday in Hanover Park.

A 30-year-old man was arrested following a murder committed on Sunday at about 03:30 in Athburg Walk, Hanover Park.

"The deceased sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen, chest and buttocks and later succumbed to his wounds at the medical facility where he was taken to for medical assistance," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, two suspects, aged 19 and 28, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

"This after a 28-year-old female was caught in a crossfire in Athburg Walk, Hanover Park.

"On Sunday at about 16:00, the female sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body. She died on the scene due to her injuries. Rapid action by the police led to the arrest of the two murder suspects," Van Wyk said.

The police have yet to determine whether or not the above incidents are gang-related.

They are calling on members of the public with any information about the shootings to contact the Philippi police station.

