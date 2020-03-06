 

3 nabbed for robbing Vodacom store in Khayelitsha

2020-03-06 16:13

Cebelihle Mthethwa

Foto ter illustrasie. Foto: André Damons

Foto ter illustrasie. Foto: André Damons

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three men have been arrested after being caught with cash and cellphones during a robbery at a Vodacom outlet in Harare, Khayelitsha.

The men entered the store on Tuesday and demanded cellphones and money from staff, police said. 

The alarm was raised during the robbery and they were caught by law enforcement officers in the area.

"A case of business robbery is under investigation following an incident that occurred at a cellular telephone store," said Western Cape police spokesperson Mihali Majikela.

The men will appear in court soon, Majikela said. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Fear and uncertainty in neighbourhood of SA's first coronavirus patient

2020-03-06 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Coronavirus is now in SA after patient zero found in KZN - so what now?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 17:27 PM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:27 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Two people win R220 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-05 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 