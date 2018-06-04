 

3 now confirmed drowned after car plunges into Eastern Cape river - NSRI

2018-06-04 14:13

Amanda Khoza

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Sea Rescue Institute confirmed on Monday that the number of people who died, when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a river at Kenton-On-Sea, has risen.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the body of a 10-year-old girl had initially been recovered, but that the bodies of a toddler and an adult female were later found in the wreck, bringing the death toll to three.

Read: Girl, 10, drowns after car hurtles into river

"The bodies of the deceased have been taken into the care of the Eastern Cape Department of Health Forensic Pathology Services. Condolences are conveyed to family," said Lambinon.

The NSRI's Port Alfred deputy station commander, Stephen Slade, said in a statement that a crew had been called to assist the police and paramedics at the R72 Kariega Bridge, Kenton-On-Sea, on Sunday around 13:00.

Slade said the vehicle had reportedly veered off the road and into the river, and that paramedics had treated patients on the scene for moderate to serious injuries.

"Police, suspecting that persons from the motor vehicle accident may be trapped in the submerged vehicle in the river or may be missing in the river, requested NSRI assistance."

A team was dispatched to assist with the search for the missing people.

"A 10-year-old female is confirmed to be deceased and a female toddler, a female teenager, two adult females and an adult male have been transported to hospitals in the area by EMS and Gardmed ambulances."

Slade said a local spear fisherman, who was in the area at the time, assisted NSRI rescue swimmers in the free dive search efforts.

Police have opened an inquest docket, he said.

Read more on:    nsri  |  port elizabeth  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Falling North West meteor not out of the ordinary – expert

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Falling North West meteor not out of the ordinary – expert
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 