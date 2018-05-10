DEVELOPING: 3 people believed dead as Durban mosque targeted

What To Read Next

Three people are believed to be dead after a mosque in Durban came under attack at 14:39 on Thursday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a private security company, said the Imam Hussain Mosque in Old Main Road in Ottawa was also set alight.

It is believed that the attackers are three Egyptian nationals, who allegedly slit the throats of the three people.

"The suspects have fled in a white Hyundai Getz. Rusa is requesting the public's assistance in apprehending these suspects. Paramedics or doctors who can assist can report to the scene," the statement said.



This is a developing story