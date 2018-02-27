3 police officers die in collision with horse en route to Ngcobo

Ngcobo – Three police officers who are part of a task team investigating the Ngcobo massacre died en route to the rural town on Tuesday morning when a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a stray horse, Eastern Cape police said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the three officers were attached to the North West SAPS.

"They were driving from Mthatha to Ngcobo to join the task team investigating the Ngcobo SAPS attack when their vehicle collided with a stray horse. The accident happened a few kilometres outside Ngcobo after midnight."

He said three officers were confirmed dead on the scene.

"One member was critically injured and taken to Mthatha hospital for medical attention."

Tonjeni said a case of culpable homicide had been opened for investigation.

