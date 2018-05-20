 

3 police officers face suspension for not assisting Katlego Joja's family

2018-05-20 20:01

Jeanette Chabalala

Three police officers who did not assist Katlego Joja's family when they reported her missing will be served with suspension letters on Monday, the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has said.

“I am personally not happy in the manner in which the Joja’s family has been handled [by] the officers at the local police station," Nkosi-Malobane added.  

"This has prompted us as authorities to institute disciplinary actions against those individuals who were found not providing the necessary service as required."

Nkosi-Malobane who visited the area on Saturday said they will also redeploy two senior managers to other stations.

The body of the missing 10-year-old was found in the Moretele River in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Sunday, May 6, police said.

Joja from Mamelodi was last seen on May 3 at her home.

Police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso previously said community members spotted the "lifeless body" floating in the river. 

Nkosi-Malobane said investigations into her murder were still in the preliminary stages. 

"As Gauteng Law Enforcement Agencies, we made a commitment that no one will tarnish the good name of the police under our watch. We apologise to the family once again for having experienced the kind of service which is not in line with the Batho Pele principles."


