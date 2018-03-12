 

3 Pollsmoor escapees rearrested

2018-03-12 16:11

Jan Bornman

Pollsmoor Prison (Picture: Supplied)

Pollsmoor Prison (Picture: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Three of the six inmates who escaped from Pollsmoor prison’s Medium B section in Cape Town on Sunday evening have been rearrested.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said one man was rearrested at a scrapyard in Blackheath, while two other men were caught in Oceanview.

He said the three men who were rearrested were Gershwin Mol, Courtney None and Emile Witbooi.

Earlier, the department’s Simphiwe Xako said the six men removed bars with a piece of metal obtained by breaking one of the beds.

He said one of the escaped inmates was serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder. The remainder were sentenced for petty crimes.

The department said it had initiated an internal investigation into the incident.

Xako urged members of public not to engage the men but to report them to the nearest police station.

Read more on:    pollsmoor  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police 'hot on the heels' of 6 escaped Pollsmoor prisoners

2018-03-12 15:00

Inside News24

 
/Sport
Super Rugby wrap: Week 4 studio analysis
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 