3 security guards injured in Cape Town cash-in-transit heist

An unknown number of suspects blew up a cash-in-transit van on Friday evening in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, leaving three security guards injured.

Kraaifontein resident Francois Kellermann, who witnessed the aftermath of the heist, said he was eating dinner when he heard a massive explosion and the gunfire that followed.

When he went to investigate, he found several police officers and private guards from a number of security companies already on the scene.

"There was a big crowd and SAPS had already cordoned off the scene. They must have been there in minutes of the incident," said Kellermann.



"The street was strewn with empty shell casings and parts of the van."

He said that police officers were also securing the notes that had been strewn all over the road and that one of the G4S guards, who had been travelling with the van, was visibly traumatised.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that paramedics arrived on scene around 19:30 and found what was left of the van in the middle of the road. He said three security officers who had been in the van were seated on the side of the road.



Apart from being visibly shaken, all three officers sustained minor injuries. They were taken to the Mediclinic Cape Gate Hospital for treatment.



