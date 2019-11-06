 

3 suspected cash-in-transit heist gang members shot dead by Western Cape cops, 8 others arrested

2019-11-06 12:42

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three members of a suspected cash-in-transit heist gang were shot dead and eight others were arrested near the Huguenot Tunnel in the Western Cape, the Hawks confirmed on Wednesday.

The gang, who was suspected of being involved in multiple heists in the Eastern Cape, had been travelling on the N1 near Paarl towards Cape Town when they were intercepted on Tuesday afternoon, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

After receiving a tip-off, a team was assembled with members from the Hawks' National Priority Violent Crimes Unit, Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force and the National Intervention Unit, he said.

When the team approached the minibus taxi, the occupants began firing on the officers. Police then returned fire.

Nkwalase said three of the men were shot dead, two were injured and under hospital guard, and six were unharmed.

The team also uncovered an undisclosed amount of money in the vehicle.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was investigating the shootings.

Those arrested face charges of attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen property at this stage.

The investigation continued.


Read more on:    cape town  |  shootings  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We wanted to win it for South Africa' - Rassie Erasmus

12 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Veteran radio presenter Xolani Gwala remembered at Sandton memorial
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 12:46 PM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
Milnerton 12:44 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Six jackpot winners 2019-11-05 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 