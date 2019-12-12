3 suspects in custody for possessing pangolin body parts

Parts of dead pangolins recovered from three suspects. (Supplied/ SAPS)

Three suspects are in custody after being nabbed with pangolin body parts in Bellville, Cape Town.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they received information about a vehicle transporting endangered animals from Gauteng to Bellville.

Rwexana said members of the Flying Squad followed up on the information and the vehicle was intercepted and pulled over on Durban Road in Bellville.

"Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered a large amount of pangolin body parts valued at an estimated R65 500. Three men - aged 42, 47 and 57 - were arrested and are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court soon," said Rwexana.

In another unrelated incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of a replica firearm and suspected stolen property.

Rwexana said Harare police - who were conducting a stop-and-search operation in 23 Block, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha - saw the teenager acting suspiciously and searched him.

During the search, the police found an imitation firearm and two cellphones on him.

The teenager is expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon for possession of a replica firearm and suspected stolen goods.