 

3 suspects in custody for possessing pangolin body parts

2019-12-12 22:44

Ntwaagae Seleka

Parts of dead pangolins recovered from three suspects.

Parts of dead pangolins recovered from three suspects. (Supplied/ SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three suspects are in custody after being nabbed with pangolin body parts in Bellville, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they received information about a vehicle transporting endangered animals from Gauteng to Bellville.

Rwexana said members of the Flying Squad followed up on the information and the vehicle was intercepted and pulled over on Durban Road in Bellville.

"Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered a large amount of pangolin body parts valued at an estimated R65 500. Three men - aged 42, 47 and 57 - were arrested and are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court soon," said Rwexana.

In another unrelated incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of a replica firearm and suspected stolen property.

Rwexana said Harare police - who were conducting a stop-and-search operation in 23 Block, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha - saw the teenager acting suspiciously and searched him.

During the search, the police found an imitation firearm and two cellphones on him.

The teenager is expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon for possession of a replica firearm and suspected stolen goods.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Widow arrested in connection with cop husband's death

2019-12-12 22:20

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:04 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Oudtshoorn 19:48 PM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Thursday 2019-12-12 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 