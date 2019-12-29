 

3 suspects, who used toy gun in Cape Town robbery, nabbed

2019-12-29 19:34

Sesona Ngqakamba

Police member. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

Police member. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police arrested three men who were involved in an alleged armed robbery in Parow in Cape Town after Saturday night. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said a 40-year-old man was stabbed with a knife and hijacked in McIntyre street by the men before they fled with his silver Nissan Micra.

According to Traut, the men were chased by Parow police members before they lost control of the hijacked vehicle on Stellenbosch Arterial in Delft, causing an accident.

One of the suspects, who pointed what looked like a firearm at SAPS members, was shot and wounded. He is detained under police guard in hospital.

The two other men, aged 32 and 38, were arrested.

Traut added that it was later established that the firearm the suspects used was a toy gun. 

The three suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the shooting incident while the circumstances surrounding the hijacking are also being probed.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your weather update: A rainy Monday for KZN, but warm conditions for most of SA

2019-12-29 19:20

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 09:46 AM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 09:45 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player scores R300 000! 2019-12-28 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 