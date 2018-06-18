 

3 teachers hijacked outside Cape Town primary school

2018-06-18 20:48

Christina Pitt

Police are hunting a man accused of child rape. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Police are hunting a man accused of child rape. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer has called for increased police visibility in schools after it was reported on Monday that a fifth school was targeted by armed hijackers.

Three teachers from ACJ Phakade Primary School in Nomzamo near Strand were confronted by five armed men, who made off with three vehicles.

"According to reports, the complainants were forced out of their cars while entering the school premises and the keys were taken by force," police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

He said that a Toyota Fortuner, a Toyota Etios and a Hyundai were stolen. Cases of carjacking have been registered for investigation.

Schäfer said that no one was physically hurt during the incident, however, the educators involved were deeply traumatised. Counselling is being provided.

"I condemn this attack on our teachers in the strongest possible terms. It is absolutely shocking that criminals are targeting innocent teachers," Schäfer said.

"I again call on SAPS to increase their visibility around our high-risk schools at the start and end of the school day, when schools are all the more vulnerable," she said.

Schäfer added that the Western Cape Department of Education Safe Schools Directorate has deployed security to the school.

"Most of our schools have access control measures in place that would prevent criminals from entering our schools," she explained.

"However, it has become evident that they are using the starting and closing times of schools to enter, as this is when our school access points are open."

Schäfer encouraged anyone with information relating to the previous attacks, and this one, to come forward.

Read more on:    cape town  |  education  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town dam levels rise, but too soon to relax

2018-06-18 20:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness describes explosion and chaos during cash-in-transit heist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:04 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 