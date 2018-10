Three Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers were arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a motorist in Pretoria West on Friday.

The motorist reported the three female officers after they stopped him for driving towards oncoming traffic.

"Instead of issuing a fine, the three officers allegedly demanded money from the motorist," said a statement from the Tshwane metro police communication unit.

"The motorist alleges that he gave them the money and took down their vehicle registration as they left. He then went to the TMPD offices to report the incident where he was immediately assisted."

The officers were arrested for bribery and corruption upon further investigation and questioning.

They are currently detained at a local police station and will appear in court in due course.

"The Tshwane Metro Police Department promotes zero tolerance to corruption and we will not hesitate to arrest and oust officers who are corrupt," the statement said.

"Regardless of the outcome in court, further steps will be taken internally where the accused officers will face disciplinary action.

"We applaud the motorist for reporting the matter to us and we encourage all motorists to refrain from offering money to the officers and to report officers who demand money."