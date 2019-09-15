 

3 Western Cape cops bust for allegedly stealing suspected abalone poacher's stash

2019-09-15 21:27

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three Western Cape police officers have been arrested for armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping, after "intercepting" a man transporting poached abalone, police said on Sunday. 

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the three, aged between 28 and 30, belonged to the Major Offences Reaction Team and were arrested on Thursday when they reported for duty.

The incident they are embroiled in occurred on July 21, when the driver of a mini-bus taxi was pulled over by them in Somerset West, while they were on duty. 

The driver was apparently ferrying poached abalone from Hermanus to Cape Town in his taxi. 

Abalone is a high value mollusc delicacy on the export market.

"One of the police members drove the taxi to his residence, where the abalone was allegedly offloaded," said Traut. 

The driver was dropped off not far from where he was kidnapped and instructed to go back to Hermanus and, while walking towards Sir Lowry's Pass, he found his taxi without the abalone.

"The matter was reported to police and the investigation led us to the members," said Traut.

Western Cape acting commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi welcomed the arrests, saying there was "no space for criminals" in the police. 

The constables will appear in court in Somerset West on Monday.

Read more on:    saps  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#AmINext: News24 wants to give you a platform to share your feelings with the nation

2019-09-05 13:03

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-15 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 