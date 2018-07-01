 

3-year-old girl dies as car crashes into pedestrians

2018-07-01 22:41

Christina Pitt

A three-year-old girl was killed and two adults sustained injuries when they were knocked down by a vehicle along Nasrec Road in Riverlea, Johannesburg on Sunday.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, they found two women and the little girl lying on the side of the road.

"Bystanders explained that a vehicle collided with them. All three landed in a nearby storm water drain," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

"The bystanders removed them and brought them back up to the roads’ surface while waiting for emergency services."

The child was declared dead on the scene and a woman, believed to be the child’s mother, was found with serious injuries.

She was treated on the scene for possible head and chest injuries before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The other woman sustained moderate injuries and was treated on the scene before being transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the accident.

Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.

