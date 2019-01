A three-year-old toddler from Rigdeview in KwaZulu-Natal has been hospitalised after she was strangled, allegedly by her own mother.



The 37-year-old mother – who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child – has been charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened last week when the mother of two apparently had an altercation with her older daughter.

Cato Manor police station spokesperson, Captain Christopher Sibiya, said: "The problem started when her older daughter came home late. The two got into an argument and the mother felt disrespected. She ended up saying since no one was going to listen to her in her house, it is better for her to kill her child and then herself."

The incident was first reported to local ANC Women's League chairperson, Jabu Mbongwa.

Jabu told DRUM: "I received the tip-off and I immediately reported the matter to the police. It is a problem in this neighbourhood as people do not want to speak about such things and they usually cover them up."

The mother appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on January 18, where she was denied bail. She is currently awaiting trial at Westville Correctional Services.

The three-year-old is still in hospital and a case of domestic violence has been referred to social workers in the area.

Police were unable to say where the older sister had been.