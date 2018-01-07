 

30 000+ Gauteng learners still not placed for school

2018-01-07 15:30

Johannesburg - More than 30 000 Gauteng learners applying for Grade 1 and 8 have still not been placed for the 2018 academic year, provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday.

"To date about 17 000 learners whose parents applied on time have not yet been placed," said Lesufi in a statement.

"In addition 22 921 late applications were received towards the end of the year. To date 8865 learners from this group have been placed leaving a balance of 14 056."

Those learners who applied on time but had not been placed, had applied in "high pressure areas" were there was a shortage of space, said Lesufi.

"It should also be noted that many of these parents declined alternative offers of placement."

Nevertheless, the department would ensure their children were accommodated.

"We wish to assure parents that all children will be placed in a school before the schools open on Wednesday, 17 January 2018," said Lesufi.

"However, we urge parents to accept offers of placement from schools with available space. Many of the schools in Gauteng are full and cannot accept any more learners," he added.

Parents experiencing any problems were asked to vist various designated admission centres on the 13 and 14 of January.

Lesufi said any parents who applied for the first time only once schools reopened, would have their children placed where there was space.

"However, due to the additional financial cost of accepting additional learners, the Gauteng Department of Education has to consult with the Provincial Treasury to provide additional financial resources."

Parents who applied late, would then be notified "in due course" on the status of their application.

Overall, said Lesufi, it was all systems go for schools to reopen, "without disruption".

Read more on:    panyaza lesufi  |  johannesburg  |  education

