 

300 drivers fired after testing positive for marijuana: Company stands firm on sackings

2018-11-07 15:23

Canny Maphanga

(Getty)

(Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Pretoria-based trucking company has defended its decision to dismiss 300 of its drivers who tested positive for dagga.

"Yes, unfortunately we had to dismiss 300 of our truck drivers after they tested positive for marijuana use, which is in violation of our company Innovative Staffing Solutions' code of conduct," Arnoux Maré, MD of Innovative Staffing Solutions told News 24 on Wednesday.

This comes after the Constitutional Court decriminalised the private use of dagga in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Why it's a good thing the ConCourt legalised private use of marijuana

Management, however, insists that the Constitutional Court ruling has nothing to do with the regular testing of its drivers.

"Testing for illegal substances and alcohol abuse while on duty has been part and parcel of our procedures since we opened our company many years ago. All drivers at Innovative Staffing Solutions sign a contract that specifies the terms of their employment.

"The contract states that the employee undertakes and understands that he/she is not allowed to work or be on either the employer's, a client's or any premises where working duties are performed, while under the influence of alcohol and/ or intoxicating drugs," Maré explained.

Risk

Innovative Solutions stood by its decision because, in its view, the effects of the use of marijuana could be detectable in the bloodstream days after it was originally consumed.

"A trucker driving under the influence of cannabis can be likened to a non-coherent person barrelling a 60-ton missile down the road at 80 to 100km/h. If he or she loses control of the vehicle, innocent people are likely to lose their lives and infrastructure could be seriously damaged," Maré said.

He said this increased risk of hurting people and incurring damage to personal or public property was too high for the company.

"Our drivers are expected to act responsibly. After all, they are responsible for ensuring valuable vehicles and their cargo gets from one destination to the next safely." 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    innovative staffing solutions  |  dagga  |  labour

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Elections to take place in May, final registration weekend in January - IEC

2018-11-07 14:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Beached whale was 'suffering, in process of dying'
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 6 2018-11-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 