300 lose homes after Cape Town fire

What To Read Next

People have been made homeless as a result of a shack fire in Cape Town. (Supplied)

Cape Town - Three hundred residents of the Valhalla Park informal settlement were left without shelter after their homes were destroyed in a fire, the City of Cape Town said on Tuesday.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to the fire in 7de Laan at 04:07.

About 150 structures were destroyed, leaving more than 300 people displaced, spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Fifty-three firefighters, eight fire engines, five water tankers and one rescue vehicle were used to extinguish the blaze.

READ: Police probe fire in which 2 adults, 2 children died

JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security and social services, added: "The cause is undetermined, but it looks like it might have been a cooking fire that got out of control."

The fire was extinguished by 07:00 .

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Disaster risk management officials have been issuing starter kits and other humanitarian relief to those affected.





KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.



- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter