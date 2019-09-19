 

300 more Nigerians flown home in wake of xenophobic violence in SA

2019-09-19 07:23
A woman carries a baby on her back as a first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following xenophobic violence arrives in Lagos, on September 11, 2019.

A woman carries a baby on her back as a first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following xenophobic violence arrives in Lagos, on September 11, 2019. (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

More than 300 Nigerians were flown home from South Africa on Wednesday in the second evacuation in a week after a wave of anti-migrant violence there claimed at least 12 lives.

"They're coming off the plane," said Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman of the national emergency management agency, adding that he was not able to give an exact figure for the evacuees but he had been told there were 314.

A large crowd greeted the evacuees at the airport of the country's economic capital Lagos after they disembarked around 9pm.

Last week nearly 200 other Nigerians were repatriated aboard a specially chartered plane following the violence that rocked Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

A series of deadly attacks on foreigners included many directed against Nigerian-owned businesses and properties.

Hundreds of shops were looted or destroyed.

Some 100,000 Nigerians are estimated to reside in South Africa, according to the Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg, which says however that it does not have exact figures.

