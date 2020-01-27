300km/h Joburg speedster granted R1 000 bail

The speedster who clocked over 300km/h on one of Johannesburg's highways was granted bail of R1 000 on Monday.

Phumlile Ncube, 36, appeared in the Midrand Magistrate's Court facing charges of alleged reckless and negligent driving, as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

A video of the driver clocking over 300km/h on the N1 southbound in Midrand had social media abuzz last Sunday.

In the clip, the vehicle's speedometer increases from the 200km/h range, up to over 300km/h, News24 reported.

Ncube was tracked down while attending a funeral in Limpopo after officials from the RTMC used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the man.

The case was postponed to March 13.