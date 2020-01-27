 

300km/h Joburg speedster granted R1 000 bail

2020-01-27 18:11

Sesona Ngqakamba

The speedster who clocked over 300km/h on one of Johannesburg's highways was granted bail of R1 000 on Monday. 

Phumlile Ncube, 36, appeared in the Midrand Magistrate's Court facing charges of alleged reckless and negligent driving, as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said. 

A video of the driver clocking over 300km/h on the N1 southbound in Midrand had social media abuzz last Sunday. 

In the clip, the vehicle's speedometer increases from the 200km/h range, up to over 300km/h, News24 reported.

Ncube was tracked down while attending a funeral in Limpopo after officials from the RTMC used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the man.

The case was postponed to March 13.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Student union embarks on national university shutdown after talks break down

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 9 arrested after brawl erupts at well-known Joburg restaurant strip
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:27 PM
Road name: N2 Nelson Mandela Boulevard Outbound

Outbound
Table View 18:26 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player gets R220k richer 2020-01-26 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 