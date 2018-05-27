 

31 arrested after mayor's house, vehicles torched in Koster

2018-05-27 19:36

Jenna Etheridge

A total of 31 people who were part of a service delivery protest that resulted in Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality Mayor Kim Medupe's house, guesthouse, and vehicles being torched will appear in court on Monday, North West police said.

The group face cases relating to violent protests that begin in Koster on Wednesday and spread to nearby Derby, said Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi.

They were charged with public violence, arson and malicious damage to property after being arrested on Thursday and Friday in both towns.

Roads through Koster were barricaded with burning tyres and other objects.

Protesters then looted goods belonging to the mayor and torched her home, guesthouse and five vehicles on the properties.

Mokgadi said tuck-shops were also looted in Koster and trucks were stoned and set alight in Derby.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said residents had the right to protest. 

"We will not tolerate disorder and any criminality that accompany protests."


The cars that were torched at the Koster Mayor Kim Medupe's house. (Credit: Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi)


Read more on:    rustenburg  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Best of City Press: Sunday May 27

2018-05-27 19:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Devastated predator park owner discovers poisoned lions and tiger
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 20:01 PM
Road name: N2

Wesbank 19:59 PM
Road name: Hindle Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 