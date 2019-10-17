32 suspects arrested for fraudulently issuing vehicle roadworthy certificates in Limpopo

So far, 32 people have been arrested this week for being part of a syndicate that allegedly processed and authorised roadworthy certificates without vehicles being physically present for examinations in Limpopo.

On Thursday, 17 people were arrested for fraud at two private testing stations in Limpopo.

The arrests began on Monday, when four people - three examiners and an administration clerk - were re-arrested at the Phalala vehicle testing station in Lephalale.

Three of the suspects were out on bail after they were arrested earlier this year on similar charges.

Eleven more people, including the owner and manager of a private vehicle testing station, were also arrested in Marble Hall on Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly used the personal details of unsuspecting individuals to issue roadworthy certificates for several vehicles, which were never brought to vehicle testing stations for physical examinations.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said they would leave no stone unturned in their quest to fight fraud and corruption at vehicle testing stations in the province.

Matimba added the arrests were a joint effort by members of the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and special investigative unit operating under Operation Corrolla.

Thursday's operation was joined by Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Dickson Masemola and RTMC CEO advocate Makhosini Msibi.

Masemola and Msibi have called for more arrests to make roads safer in the province.

The 17 suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The other suspects, who were arrested earlier this week, will also be appearing in various magistrate's courts on Friday.