Thirty-two members of the police's top management have criminal records, but the police do not want to say who they are, a parliamentary reply has revealed.

The reply, signed by national police commissioner Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele, read: "To date, a total of 32 members of the senior management service of SAPS (SA Police Service) have criminal records against their names. The head of the SAPS does not have a criminal conviction against his name."

It was in reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard. Kohler Barnard also wanted the names and positions of the members.

"The SAPS is not in a position to provide the information, since it contains personal information, relating to the members concerned and the disclosure will constitute an unreasonable violation of the privacy of the members concerned," read the reply.

Three members have been convicted of offences related to the contravention of the Arms and Ammunition Act and the Firearms Control Act; 19 have contravened traffic-related legislation, including one officer who also contravened liquor legislation; and three members committed offences related to internal security legislation.

Seven members committed common law-related offences, namely fraud, public violence, contempt of court, malicious damage to property and assault.

Furthermore, an answer to another question Kohler Barnard asked, stated that 4 174 police officers have criminal records.

The vast majority of offences were traffic related.

Again, their identities were not disclosed for privacy reasons.