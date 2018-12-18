33 people die on Gauteng roads over the long weekend

At least 33 people died in 31 accidents on Gauteng's roads over the long weekend, prompting Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane to plead for motorists to adhere to the rules of the road this festive season.

Included in the 33 deaths were 15 pedestrians, 11 motorists, five passengers and two motorcyclists.

The MEC called on law enforcement agencies to keep Gauteng safe by enforcing the rule of law on all drivers who disregarded the rules of the road.

"I urge the law enforcement agencies to double efforts and declare a zero tolerance [attitude] - not only to drivers who display unbecoming behaviour, but also our own officers soliciting bribes from motorists. We cannot allow few individuals to tarnish the image of dedicated and respected members of our policing fraternity," Nkosi Malobane warned.

The MEC also encouraged public transport operators to make the lives of their passengers a priority by ensuring that their vehicles were roadworthy and that their drivers were fit to drive.

"So far, the number of reported fatalities that occurred over the long weekend are unacceptably high... we shall continue to ensure that there is high visibility of law enforcement officers in highways and places of entertainment," she said.

"Road safety activation will also be intensified, including roadblocks which will focus on unroadworthy vehicles to ensure that our passengers and drivers reach their respective destinations safe," she added.

At the same time, Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba released the monthly crime statistics in his City on Tuesday and drunk driving was listed as the top offence.

More than 800 people were arrested for driving under the influence in November.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande will release the preliminary festive season road safety campaign status and death toll.