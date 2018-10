During the early hours of Friday morning, 34 suspects were arrested during a crime prevention operation at two hijacked properties in Hillbrow and Berea in Johannesburg.

They are expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court.

In a statement, City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said that the properties in Hillbrow and Berea were raided during an operation that was led by the City's Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

"The properties that were targeted during the operation include Bluehuize, Vannin Court and Old Perm Building," said Mashaba.



"A total of 33 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested. Immigration officers from the Department of Home Affairs will process those who were arrested to ascertain relevant information.



"One suspect was arrested for being in possession of a dangerous weapon."

Mashaba said it had been confirmed that more than 700 properties in Johannesburg had been hijacked and 31 of these properties had been returned to their rightful owners.



"It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our city and take it back from the criminal elements such as landlords who take advantage of desperate people and accommodate them under deplorable conditions," said Mashaba.



"I remain committed to ensuring that the rot in the inner city becomes a thing of the past. I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that criminals are left with no place to hide and ensure that our residents occupy safe spaces without fear."