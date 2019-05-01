 

34-year-old man shot while jogging in Hout Bay

2019-05-01 16:53

Kamva Somdyala

PHOTO: Getty Images

A 34-year-old man was shot while jogging in Hout Bay, Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the incident happened on Empire Street.

"Paramedics arrived at a nearby residence at 06:55," said Meiring. The man had run to a nearby residence after the shooting and, according to Meiring, was found seated inside [the residence].

"Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back.

"The man was treated for injuries and transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment."

Police say the incident happened at around 06:30 after the jogger was shot by an unknown man.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police are still investigating the incident and no suspects have been arrested as yet.

On Tuesday morning, a woman was reportedly robbed of her backpack and stabbed in the neck in the historic Bo-Kaap.

According to Van Wyk, police have registered a skeleton case docket of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and robbery with a knife on behalf of the victim whilst she is receiving medical treatment. 

IOL reported that the woman - a French national - was attacked in Chiappini Street - the famed street that draws hundreds of tourists daily thanks to its history and colourful rows of houses.

