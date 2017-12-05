 

36 people dead in Listeriosis outbreak in SA

2017-12-05 09:49

Alex Mitchley

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. (Netwerk24)

Pretoria – More than 30 people have died following an outbreak of Listeriosis.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Tuesday morning that while Listeriosis is a serious disease, it is a disease which can be treated with antibiotics.

The bacteria is found in soil, water and vegetation.

Motsoaledi said people who are most vulnerable include the elderly, children, newborns or those who are ill.

Approximately 557 cases have been reported, with the majority coming from Gauteng province.

He said they had traced 70 patients, of whom 36 died.

More to follow.

