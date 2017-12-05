36 people dead in Listeriosis outbreak in SA

What To Read Next

Pretoria – More than 30 people have died following an outbreak of Listeriosis.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Tuesday morning that while Listeriosis is a serious disease, it is a disease which can be treated with antibiotics.

The bacteria is found in soil, water and vegetation.

Motsoaledi said people who are most vulnerable include the elderly, children, newborns or those who are ill.

Approximately 557 cases have been reported, with the majority coming from Gauteng province.

He said they had traced 70 patients, of whom 36 died.

More to follow.

Minister Motsoaledi urged South Africans to wash hands before handling food and often during food preparation. Please don't get tired of washing your hands if it means washing hundred times a day, please do it!!#Listeria #Listeriosis #FoodBorneOutbreak — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) December 5, 2017

Minister Motsoaledi says a total of 557 laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases have been reported from all provinces. Most cases have been reported from Gauteng Province (62%, 345/557) followed by Western Cape (13%, 71/557) and KwaZulu-Natal (7%, 37/557). #FoodBorneOutbreak — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) December 5, 2017