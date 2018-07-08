 

4 arrested following shoot-out after robbery at jewelry store

2018-07-08 18:27

Alex Mitchley

Police are hunting a man accused of child rape. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Police are hunting a man accused of child rape. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four suspects arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town are expected to appear in court soon. 

The four were arrested following the robbery on Friday which ended in a shoot-out. 

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana when officers arrived on the scene, the suspected robbers fled on foot. The police then gave chase.  

A shoot-out ensued behind the mall between the police and the suspects, leaving one alleged robber wounded.

"According to information, the four men used a hammer to smash the window and stole watches and jewelry before fleeing on foot," said Rwexana.

Police recovered bags containing the stolen jewelry, watches, cellular phones and a hammer used in the robbery.

"Gloves, a mask and a jacket presumably belonging to one of the suspects were also recovered in the vicinity of the crime scene."

Police did not disclose the value of the stolen items. 


Read more on:    robbery  |  shoot out

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prasa board must not be distracted following hijacking of its chair - Fedusa

2018-07-08 17:50

Inside News24

 

/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 