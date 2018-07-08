4 arrested following shoot-out after robbery at jewelry store

What To Read Next

Four suspects arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town are expected to appear in court soon.

The four were arrested following the robbery on Friday which ended in a shoot-out.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana when officers arrived on the scene, the suspected robbers fled on foot. The police then gave chase.



A shoot-out ensued behind the mall between the police and the suspects, leaving one alleged robber wounded.

"According to information, the four men used a hammer to smash the window and stole watches and jewelry before fleeing on foot," said Rwexana.

Police recovered bags containing the stolen jewelry, watches, cellular phones and a hammer used in the robbery.

"Gloves, a mask and a jacket presumably belonging to one of the suspects were also recovered in the vicinity of the crime scene."

Police did not disclose the value of the stolen items.



