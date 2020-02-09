 

4 arrested for allegedly assaulting EMPD officers in Daveyton

2020-02-09 14:25

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four men who were filmed allegedly assaulting Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers in Daveyton on Friday afternoon have been arrested.

According to the mayoral committee member for community safety, Phaladi Mmoko, the officers were on patrol when they stopped a suspicious looking vehicle and pulled it over.

READ | German law professor at Unisa says Tshwane metro cops assaulted, unlawfully arrested him

When the car stopped, the EMPD officers discovered the driver of the vehicle did not have a driver's licence.

"One of the occupants offered to fetch it as he claimed their house was close by," Mmoko said.

"On his return, he came with a few other people who then physically assaulted the officers."

Mmoko added the incident happened at around 18:00 on Friday and four suspects were arrested by the EMPD tracing unit.

In a video of the incident, which has circulated on social media, several men can be seen throwing an officer to the ground, kicking him and then pushing him around as he stood up.

"No officer should be humiliated like that in full uniform. We can never surrender to lawlessness," Mmoko said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | 'Peeping Tom' caught on camera ogling man in Mall of Africa bathroom

2020-02-09 13:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Peeping Tom' caught on camera ogling man in Mall of Africa bathroom
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
R350k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-02-08 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 