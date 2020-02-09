4 arrested for allegedly assaulting EMPD officers in Daveyton

Four men who were filmed allegedly assaulting Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers in Daveyton on Friday afternoon have been arrested.



According to the mayoral committee member for community safety, Phaladi Mmoko, the officers were on patrol when they stopped a suspicious looking vehicle and pulled it over.

When the car stopped, the EMPD officers discovered the driver of the vehicle did not have a driver's licence.

"One of the occupants offered to fetch it as he claimed their house was close by," Mmoko said.

"On his return, he came with a few other people who then physically assaulted the officers."

Mmoko added the incident happened at around 18:00 on Friday and four suspects were arrested by the EMPD tracing unit.



In a video of the incident, which has circulated on social media, several men can be seen throwing an officer to the ground, kicking him and then pushing him around as he stood up.

"No officer should be humiliated like that in full uniform. We can never surrender to lawlessness," Mmoko said.