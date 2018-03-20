 

4 booth operators injured in violent KZN toll worker strike

2018-03-20 10:35

Kaveel Singh

A structure at the Mvoti Toll Plaza was burned during a protest on Tuesday morning (Supplied: IPSS)

A structure at the Mvoti Toll Plaza was burned during a protest on Tuesday morning (Supplied: IPSS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – Four toll booth operators have been injured in violent attacks at the Mvoti Toll Plaza in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Tuesday. The plaza has been left unattended.

According to the police, the operators' colleagues allegedly assaulted them.

ALSO READ: Residents block roads in protest over KwaMashu taxi driver's killing

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said 50 protesting toll workers, who are believed to be members of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), used tyres, tree logs and rocks to barricade the part of the N2 freeway where the plaza is situated.

Zwane said a structure at the toll plaza was also burnt, which resulted in a case of malicious damage to property being opened at the KwaDukuza police station.

"The protesters were apparently demanding [an] increase in salaries. SAPS KwaDukuza managed to disperse the unruly mob. [There were] no arrests or injuries. A case of public violence is being investigated by KwaDukuza SAPS."

ALSO READ: Numsa to march against new labour laws on Human Rights Day

Satawu members also shut down several toll plazas between Mthunzini and Marianhill on Monday, as part of their protest.

IPSS medical rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said that, while police were on scene, the toll booth was "open and free flowing".

Herbst said IPSS treated the four operators.

Read more on:    satawu  |  durban  |  labour  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Santaco taxi strike peaceful - EMPD

4 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: EFF's Floyd Shivambu attacks Netwerk24 journalist
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 