Four people died, and 15 others were critically injured in a collision in Malibongwe Drive in Randburg, Johannesburg on Thursday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said two heavy vehicles were involved in the collision.

"Three helicopter Air Ambulances were called to the scene to airlift the critically injured patients," Herbst added.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi expressed his condolences to the families of those who died.

"We would like to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those injured a speedy recovery," Vadi said.

"The details surrounding the incident are not yet known. Law enforcement authorities will conduct a full investigation into the collision."

