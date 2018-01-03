 

4 dead, 9 injured in Western Cape crash

2018-01-03 22:25

Nation Nyoka

The accident scene (Supplied)

Cape Town - A head-on collision between a bakkie and a car on the N1 towards Paarl from Worcester has resulted in the death of four people on Wednesday afternoon.

Western Cape paramedics who were dispatched to the scene found the occupants of the cars scattered around the accident scene, with both the damaged cars on the side of the road, according to ER24’s Russell Meiring.

The bakkie was found lying on its side. 

Meiring said in a statement that a man and two women were declared dead on the scene after succumbing to fatal injuries. 

Nine others, including two children, were injured in the crash, with four being critically injured and five others with less serious injuries.

After being treated by paramedics, those who were injured were sent to Worcester Provincial Hospital for medical care, while a woman was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The circumstances around the accident are not immediately clear, however, police were on scene to investigate, read a statement.

