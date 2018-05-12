4 dead after bus collides with vehicle in KZN

Paramedics on the scene where a bus crashed into a vehicle. (Supplied, Netcare911)

Four people died on the N3 between Lynnfield and Ashburton on Saturday evening after a bus veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a light motor vehicle.

The four people, who were travelling in the vehicle were declared dead on scene and a fifth occupant, who sustained critical injuries, was transported to a nearby hospital under the care of an advanced life support paramedic.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said none of the approximately 120 passengers or the driver of the bus, were injured in the collision.

In Stellenbosch, Western Cape, three people died after a BMW and Volkswagen collided on Saturday afternoon.

Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that the driver and passenger of the BMW had died, while the driver of the Volkswagen was seriously injured.

A passenger in the Volkswagen also succumbed to his injuries.

Also in the Western Cape, a pedestrian was killed on Saturday evening in Goodwood, Cape Town after being knocked over by a vehicle on the N7.

