4 dead as train collides with vehicle in the North West

What To Read Next

Four people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a train on Saturday afternoon between Boons and Magaliesburg in the North West.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the driver of a white Toyota Corolla failed to stop at a railway crossing and collided with a goods train.

Myburgh said three female passengers died on the scene and that the driver of the vehicle died en route to a nearby hospital.

The fifth occupant was transported to hospital after sustaining minor to moderate injuries.

No one in the train was injured, said Myburgh.

She added that police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.



