 

4 dead in Translux bus accident in the Eastern Cape

2018-03-28 23:04

Christina Pitt

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: How to keep safe on the roads this Easter weekend

2018-03-28 14:39

Easter weekend has a bleak road safety history – every year, a new safety campaign is launched, and every year, the death toll remains horrific.WATCH

Four passengers were declared dead after a bus driver lost control of a Translux bus on the N6 between Port Elizabeth and Jamestown on Wednesday evening.

According to Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, more passengers were still trapped inside the bus.

"Four people are dead and five people are critically injured, but we are still counting the passengers at the moment," he said.

"Our team has just arrived and there are four ambulances on the scene," he told News24.

The bus overturned during a trip from East London to Johannesburg.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Listeriosis outbreak 'like Life Esidimeni'

2018-03-28 21:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Athol Trollip on discussions with Gayton McKenzie and the EFF playing the race card
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 