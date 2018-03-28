4 dead in Translux bus accident in the Eastern Cape

What To Read Next

Easter weekend has a bleak road safety history – every year, a new safety campaign is launched, and every year, the death toll remains horrific. WATCH

Four passengers were declared dead after a bus driver lost control of a Translux bus on the N6 between Port Elizabeth and Jamestown on Wednesday evening.

According to Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, more passengers were still trapped inside the bus.

"Four people are dead and five people are critically injured, but we are still counting the passengers at the moment," he said.

"Our team has just arrived and there are four ambulances on the scene," he told News24.

The bus overturned during a trip from East London to Johannesburg.