 

4 JMPD officers test positive for coronavirus

2020-05-21 17:08

Ntwaagae Seleka

(File, Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene)

(File, Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One is in isolation at a Johannesburg medical facility while the others are in quarantine.

The officer fell ill while working nightshift on 13 May and was immediately tested at Milpark Hospital.

The positive results were received two days later.

Upon finding out about the officer's results, JMPD management arranged for other officers, who worked with the infected officer, to be tested.

On Monday, 107 officers were tested.

ALSO READ | Three EC police stations close their doors as cops test positive for coronavirus

The JMPD's acting chief, Sipho Dlephu, said it had implemented measures to ensure officers have access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

He added it was rolling out the screening and testing of officers to ensure their safety and well-being.

"Officers are encouraged to be vigilant, to adhere to the strict protocols on social distancing and use of PPE and to immediately present themselves for screening and testing should they display any symptoms or signs of infection.

"We wish to assure residents that our officers will continue to serve and protect them. They will also implore residents to abide by the regulations and to co-operate with officers in order to keep everybody healthy and safe."

Dlephu extended his best wishes to the infected officers and wished them a speedy recovery.

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesbur  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Over 1 400 GBV, domestic abuse cases opened in Gauteng during Level 5 lockdown

2020-05-21 16:53

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back to school countdown begins
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 18:29 PM
Road name: New Eisleben Road

Cape Town 18:18 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-20 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 