 

4 killed in bloodbath as gunmen storm Cape Town home

2019-11-12 11:18

Tammy Petersen

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

A shooting in the early hours of Tuesday morning has left four people dead in a house in Mitchells Plain.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Anti-Gang Unit officers and crime scene experts were combing the scene for clues following the shooting which saw three men and a woman - aged between 30 and 32 - gunned down.

"Reports at the disposal of police indicate that the victims were in a house in Hazeldene Street in Portlands when a vehicle with occupants pulled up. Three suspects got into the premises and fired multiple shots before they fled," Potelwa said.

"Investigations by detectives are looking into all possibilities, including indications this could be gang related."

Mitchells Plain community police forum chairperson Abie Isaacs condemned the bloodbath, urging anyone with information to report it to the authorities.

Gang violence

He confirmed that the area had recently not experienced gang violence.

In September, similar carnage played out in Clarke Estate, Elsies River, when gunmen kicked down the door of a structure behind Northmead Court and mowed down three children and a teenager.

Bianca Alexander and Mandy Samuels had been lying in a makeshift bedroom with Samuels' daughter, Toslin, 10, between them when shooters entered their shack and opened fire indiscriminately.

Bianca's son, Adrian "AJ" Alexander, 12, was shot in the neck and Samuels' son, Malcolm Junior "MJ" Samuels, 12, was shot in the face. The boys had fallen asleep on a couch opposite the doorway.

Vineto Africa, 19, was killed when he was shot in the face while lying on a bed in the same room as the boys. He is believed to have been the target of the shooting.

Toslin was shot and died instantly, while family members told News24 that the women had managed to escape when the shooters were forced to reload after running out of ammunition.

Alleged gangsters Peter Nokewes and Rowan Stuurman have been arrested and charged with the murders. Stuurman has denied it, claiming in an affidavit that he saw the real gunmen flee.

According to Magistrate Ricardo Phillips, who is hearing the pair's bail application, a similar shooting also took place earlier this year in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court’s jurisdiction.

