4 KZN ANC regions to hold elective conferences this weekend

The four KwaZulu-Natal ANC regions expected to hold their elective conferences this weekend, have successfully convened their branch general meetings, the party's provincial leadership said on Thursday.

"They meet the 70% threshold required to convene their regional conferences and elect new regional leadership," KZN ANC provincial task team (PTT) co-ordinator Sihle Zikalala said.

Zikalala added that the party was confident that the conferences in the Emalahleni, Far North, Musa Dladla and Inkosi Bhambatha regions "will also proceed as planned and will be characterised by frank and robust debates".

He said the processes leading up to the conferences also went smoothly.

The conferences would not only elect new leadership but would also focus on crafting an implementation plan for the 54th national conference resolutions, Zikalala said in a statement.

"ANC conferences are not only about electing leaders, but focus more on policies. We have a big task as ANC members to ensure that all resolutions of the 54th national conference are implemented with speed. Therefore, it is imperative for ANC members to engage properly," he said.

The conferences would also focus on unity and cohesion, Zikalala added.

He said they were satisfied with the work done by the task teams deployed in Emalahleni and the Far North regions.

"These regions had encountered challenges which resulted in the provincial task teams deployed to assist them," he said.

The currently disbanded provincial executive committee had disbanded the Emalahleni region in 2016 as it was "beset by divisions which made comrades unable to deal with the work of the organisation".

"Now we are very happy about unity in the region, hence the convening of the conference," he said.

In Far North, certain powers were withdrawn by the then PEC due to disunity.

"We also sent the task team, comprising highly experienced members, to run the affairs of that region. The work that has been done in these two regions brings much confidence to the ANC members of the communities within the jurisdiction of these regions," he said.

Senior leaders including the party's national executive committee and PTT members would be deployed in the conferences, according to the statement.

The KZN ANC PEC was suspended in January this year, following a court battle over the legitimacy of the outcomes of the 2015 provincial elective conference.

At the conference, suspended ANC KZN chair Sihle Zikalala toppled Mchunu as chair of the province.

The provincial conference to elect new leaders is expected to take place later this month.

