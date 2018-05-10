 

4 KZN ANC regions to hold elective conferences this weekend

2018-05-10 21:20

Mxolisi Mngadi

Sihle Zikalala. (City Press)

Sihle Zikalala. (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The four KwaZulu-Natal ANC regions expected to hold their elective conferences this weekend, have successfully convened their branch general meetings, the party's provincial leadership said on Thursday.

"They meet the 70% threshold required to convene their regional conferences and elect new regional leadership," KZN ANC provincial task team (PTT) co-ordinator Sihle Zikalala said.

Zikalala added that the party was confident that the conferences in the Emalahleni, Far North, Musa Dladla and Inkosi Bhambatha regions "will also proceed as planned and will be characterised by frank and robust debates".

He said the processes leading up to the conferences also went smoothly.

The conferences would not only elect new leadership but would also focus on crafting an implementation plan for the 54th national conference resolutions, Zikalala said in a statement.

"ANC conferences are not only about electing leaders, but focus more on policies. We have a big task as ANC members to ensure that all resolutions of the 54th national conference are implemented with speed. Therefore, it is imperative for ANC members to engage properly," he said.

The conferences would also focus on unity and cohesion, Zikalala added.

He said they were satisfied with the work done by the task teams deployed in Emalahleni and the Far North regions.

"These regions had encountered challenges which resulted in the provincial task teams deployed to assist them," he said.

The currently disbanded provincial executive committee had disbanded the Emalahleni region in 2016 as it was "beset by divisions which made comrades unable to deal with the work of the organisation".

"Now we are very happy about unity in the region, hence the convening of the conference," he said.

In Far North, certain powers were withdrawn by the then PEC due to disunity.

"We also sent the task team, comprising highly experienced members, to run the affairs of that region. The work that has been done in these two regions brings much confidence to the ANC members of the communities within the jurisdiction of these regions," he said.

Senior leaders including the party's national executive committee and PTT members would be deployed in the conferences, according to the statement.

The KZN ANC PEC was suspended in January this year, following a court battle over the legitimacy of the outcomes of the 2015 provincial elective conference.

At the conference, suspended ANC KZN chair Sihle Zikalala toppled Mchunu as chair of the province.

The provincial conference to elect new leaders is expected to take place later this month.

Read more on:    anc  |  durban  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eastern Cape premier appoints new PEC

2018-05-10 21:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Media24 editors discuss the road to the polls
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 9 2018-05-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 