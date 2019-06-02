4 Mamelodi Hospital staffers implicated in tying 76-year-old to bench - MEC

A security guard, two doctors and a nurse have been placed on special leave following an incident that saw 76-year-old Martha Marais being tied to a bench in the hospital.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku visited the family on Sunday and updated the media on his department's probe into the matter.

The four staffers have been given an opportunity to make representations as to why the should not be suspended, Masuku said.

Marais's family laid assault charges against the hospital after her daughter, Stephnie on Wednesday found her hungry and dehydrated mother lying under the bench, with her hands tied to it.

By Friday, the family had still not been told why she had been restrained.

Family spokesperson Viginia Keppler had said Marais was not a violent person and in the event that she had had a psychotic episode, she was so old and fragile that she could do no harm.

The SA Human Rights Commission also paid a visit to the family on Sunday for its own probe into Marais' treatment.

More to follow.