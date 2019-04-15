4 men arrested for Kenilworth petrol station 'hit' drop bail bid

Four men have been arrested after a man was shot dead at a Kenilworth petrol station. (Supplied)

Four suspects in the murder of a man at a Kenilworth petrol station - one of them arrested only days after his 18th birthday - dropped their bail bids in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Keagan van Rooi, Ricardo de Kock, Jeremy van Wyk and Jevon Loggenstein appeared before Magistrate Goolam Bawa, where they requested legal aid representation and opted to remain behind bars ahead of their trial.

They are accused of killing Ebrahiem Ismail, 46, an alleged gang boss, at a garage in Kenilworth less than two weeks ago.

The brazen shooting, believed to be a hit, was captured in CCTV footage after Ebrahiem pulled up alongside a pump to fill up his blue BMW.

Seconds later, two armed men approach the vehicle from behind, with one of them opening fire from the left rear side. His accomplice fires a number of shots at the driver from the right-hand side, and then approaches the open window, where he continues to fire into the car, before fleeing.

The four were arrested after people alerted the authorities, while following their vehicle.

The police’s K9 Unit then gave chase.

Shots were fired and the chase ended on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood, where the suspects were apprehended in possession of two unlicensed 9mm pistols, police confirmed.

The gold Avanza used in the getaway is believed to have been hijacked in Mfuleni.

According to the State, there was still "plenty of investigating" to be done.

The case was postponed to June 5. The suspects remain in custody.

