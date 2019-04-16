 

4 men sentenced to 25 years behind bars for Eastern Cape farm attack

2019-04-16 12:13

Ntwaagae Seleka

Prison (Jackie Clausen/Gallo Images)

Prison (Jackie Clausen/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda has sentenced four men to 25 years behind bars for a March 2017 farm attack in Aberdeen, in the Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni, 45-year-old Hannes Gouws was shot on his farm, Makateesplaas, and his 14-year-old son Jan-Hendrik was assaulted.

"The 14-year-old fought back and as a result of the scuffle [the men] fled the scene without taking anything from the farm."

Feni said Lwandile Aseni, 24, Zwelakhe Mguzulwa, 37, and Zwelakhe Jaxa, 31, illegally gained entry to the farm. Floyd Ayanda Nkohla, 35, was an employee on the farm at the time of the attack.

ALSO READ: Wife and son of man killed in 2016 'farm attack' arrested

Feni said investigations revealed that he was the one who supplied Aseni, Mguzulwa and Jaxa with information relating to the farm.

"The Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks commenced with its investigation and during October 2017 arrested Aseni, Nkohla, Mguzulwa and Jaxa in George."

The four were sentenced to three years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, three years for housebreaking with the intent to steal, five years for attempted robbery, 16 years for two counts of attempted murder, six years for the unlawful possession of a firearm and six years for the unlawful possession of ammunition.

Their effective sentences amount to 25 years each.

National Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, welcomed the sentences and commended the investigators for their work.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime  |  farm attacks
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The most beautiful streets of SA

29 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One person wins R416 000 2019-04-15 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 