4-month salary settlement offered to 'protect me from yourself' SARS IT head to resign

South African Revenue Service (SARS) IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane of "protect me from yourself" fame has been asked to resign from the tax body.

Sources close to Makhekhe-Mokhuane said the tax body offered her a four-month settlement to step down, which she has refused. News24 undertands that she has indicated that she wants to go back to work and that she will fight to keep her job.

News24 reported that Makhekhe-Mokhuane has been at home for the past five months on "discretionary leave".



No clarity

While she believes it is because she brought the revenue service into disrepute following her interview on the SABC's Morning Live during which she uttered the now infamous phrase and her appearance before the Nugent inquiry, she has received no official clarity, she says.

News24 has seen a letter that her lawyers addressed to acting commissioner Mark Kingon. In the letter, Makhekhe-Mokhuane wants to know if she has been placed on suspension or if she is being investigated for any wrongdoing.

She claims she does not know whether she has been placed on suspension, pending the institution of a disciplinary inquiry against her.

When News24 approached SARS for comment, the tax body said: "Kindly note that according to SARS' HR policies and practices, internal processes and information related to its employees [are] deemed confidential between the organisation and its employees, and are thus not discussed or divulged in the public domain.

In October last year, South Africans reacted with outrage and disbelief after a video of Makhekhe-Mokhuane speaking to Sakina Kamwendo on Morning Live went viral.



At one point, Kamwendo asked what needed to be done to fix the tax body's IT infrastructure and Makhekhe-Mokhuane responded: "Ma'am, can you give me protection from yourself?" Kamwendo and others in the studio are heard laughing at her comment.

City Press also reported on perplexing comments she made when addressing the Nugent commission of inquiry into the tax service in October last year.

When offered the chance to inspect minutes apparently showing she had not attended many SARS meetings, she reportedly responded: "I have a very rare eye disease, but let's try."

The newspaper also reported that when she was asked to give clarity on what she had said in her affidavit, confusion ensued when she cited the date on which the Drakensberg Boys' Choir was established and later dropped the analogy.

Abushed

In the letter to Kingon, Makhekhe-Mokhuane's lawyer Moeketsi Thebe Raselo from MT Raselo Incorporated, states that when his client appeared on Morning Live she was asked questions about things which she had no knowledge of and/or were not part of what should have been discussed with her.

"Simply put, our client was ambushed with questions, she could not properly reflect upon and was expected to provide answers on the said spot.

"It is evident that given the fact that the programme was live, our client was placed in an awkward position as she was expected to answer the aforesaid questions.

Raselo said when Makhekhe-Mokhuane appeared before the Nugent inquiry, she was "surprised" to be asked about various meetings that she had allegedly failed to attend.

The lawyer accused the Nugent inquiry of seeking to portray his client as an "incompetent leader".

"These talks resulted in her taking time off from her work as they affected her health and resulted in her being hospitalised for days from 30 October 2018," he said.

"Our client instructs us that while at the office you communicated to her that her conduct at both the SABC and the commission had brought SARS into disrepute as [it] raised serious concerns about her leadership of DIST (digital information services and technology) and impacted on SARS' reputation."

Raselo says on October 29, 2018, the revenue services appointed Tau Mashigo to act in his client's position.

"This appointment constitutes an unfair practice in that you have no authority, without first suspending or dismissing our client, to appoint an acting chief officer while our client had presented herself to work pursuant to the lapse of the week you afforded to her."