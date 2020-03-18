 

4 more arrested for killing, burning body of grandmother accused of witchcraft

2020-03-18 19:23

Ntwaagae Seleka

Four more people have been arrested for allegedly killing then setting alight an elderly woman who was accused of witchcraft in Sterkspruit, the Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

The 83-year-old woman was attacked by a mob that stormed onto her property and drowned her by shoving her head in a water-filled drum.

They also torched her rondavel. The mob then attacked the victim's 23-year-old granddaughter. They also attempted to set her alight using paraffin.

The body of the elderly woman was found the following morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana earlier said residents believed the woman was responsible for the death of a young man in the area who was buried on Saturday.

A 38-year-old suspect, who was arrested after the incident, made his first appearance in the Sterkspruit Regional Court. 

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane condemned the incident, saying: "Once again, we want to stress that we condemn this hateful and senseless killing of this elderly woman by some members of her community."

Read more on:    east london  |  crime
