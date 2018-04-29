4 people burn to death in fiery collision in Bronkhorstspruit

Four people succumbed to their burn wounds and another was critically injured on Saturday after the two cars they were travelling in collided head-on near Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, causing both cars to go up in flames, paramedics said.

The collision took place on Saturday around 16:00, along the R25 near Bronkhorstspruit, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics and other emergency services personnel found one car in the emergency lane, while the other was found on the side of the road. Both were on fire, Meiring said.

"Fire services began to fight the fire and extinguish the blaze in a few short minutes. Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered three bodies in the one vehicle while another body was found in the second vehicle.

"Unfortunately, all four patients had already succumbed to their numerous burn wounds. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," Meiring said.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was also found lying outside one of the vehicles. She had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

She was treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The exact details surrounding this incident are unclear.