4 shot dead, 6 injured in Brakpan taxi violence

Four people have been shot and killed amid taxi-related violence in Brakpan. (Intelligence Bureau SA)

Four people were shot and killed amid taxi-related violence in Brakpan, in Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 09:00 on the corner of High Street and Wenden Avenue.

Police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad said the Brakpan taxi association had held a meeting to resolve their complaints.

Van Staad said: "There was a dispute amongst themselves" relating to taxi routes between Brakpan and Tsakane. This resulted in the shootings.

READ: Ongoing taxi violence in KwaZulu-Natal claims another life

Four people were killed and six others were injured and taken to Far East Rand Hospital.

Van Staad said eight others were arrested.

Police recovered nine firearms - four pistols, one AK47, two AR-15 rifles and two LM5 rifles.

"Forensics will be done on all suspects, who are members of the Ingonyama VIP Security Services. It is the same security company involved in other Taxi association shootings in the East Rand area."

