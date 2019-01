Four suspects aged between 23 and 38 have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a state-of-the-art school in Tsakane.

The four were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation by Ekurhuleni police, which led to equipment – believed to have been stolen from the Menzi Primary School – being recovered on Friday at a store in Johannesburg.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, 22 tablets and three laptops were recovered. Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona had earlier said 16 tablets and three laptops were recovered.

The primary school was robbed just a week after education MEC Panyaza Lesufi opened the R105m facility and asked Tsakane residents to look after it.

Items stolen included 185 tablets, eight laptops, two projectors and three desktop computers. A plasma TV and R500 in petty cash were also taken.

Makhubele said investigations were ongoing and more arrests were expected.

"Police are also searching for the remaining stolen items, and are thus appealing to members of the community who may have information on the suspects or the stolen goods to contact Tsakane police station on 011 363 5347 or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said.

The four will appear in the Tsakane Magistrate's Court on Monday.