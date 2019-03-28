42 arrested in Knysna after violence erupts at murder case

Forty-two people were arrested after chaos erupted outside the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where three men appeared in connection with the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said there had been an authorised march by supporters to the court.

The Knysna municipality indicated on its Facebook page that the ANC had been granted approval to march.

"They walked to the court and then violence erupted and they got unruly," said Pojie.

"Forty-two people were arrested for public violence and damaging infrastructure. They are being processed at the Knysna police station and will appear in court as soon as they are charged."

Burning tyres and blocking roads

He said there had been damage to the road as people burnt tyres and formed blockades.

Photos also showed overturned concrete bins and garbage spilled across the road.

Molosi, 50, who was the Ward 8 councillor, was gunned down metres from his house in Concordia on July 23 last year and died on arrival at a hospital, News24 reported.

He had apparently been on his way from a school governing body meeting at Concordia High School when a gunman approached him. The gunman fired several shots, hitting him in the head.

Three people - Mawande Makhala, Vela Patrick Dumile and former ward councillor Velile Waxa - were later arrested.

Waxa was granted R10 000 bail after a successful High Court appeal last week, the Knysna Plett Herald reported.

Angry community members had threatened to "make Knysna ungovernable" if Waxa's bail was not revoked, the SABC reported.

It added that the matter was being heard in the circuit high court sitting in Knysna.

According to the Knysna Plett Herald, protesters became rowdy on Thursday morning after hearing that the men's case was not yet ready for trial and had been postponed to May 20 for pre-trial proceedings.